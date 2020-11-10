CyberGuard Technologies launched a new healthcare team
November 2020 by Marc Jacob
CyberGuard Technologies has bolstered its client roster with the launch of a new healthcare team, the appointment of a dedicated Public Sector Sales Consultant, Tom Godfrey, and the addition of a Midlands-based NHS Trust to its public sector client base.
CyberGuard secured the contract as a result of its recent acceptance on Cyber Security Services 3 and G-Cloud12 (both frameworks under Crown Commercial Service (CCS), as well as Edge4Health.
Following a competitive tender, CyberGuard Technologies is now providing a range of cybersecurity services to the Midlands health trust. Initially, a critical Incident Response service was set up, so that CyberGuard’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) can investigate, react to and fix any real-time security threats.
The new healthcare team at CyberGuard boasts specialist consultants to ensure the NHS Trust can continue operations at full capacity, knowing its IT systems are well-protected at all times.
Using its proactive Managed Detect and Respond services, CyberGuard is looking to prevent the new NHS Trust client from becoming a victim of cyber-crime. As part of this, CyberGuard has implemented a SIEM (Security Information & Event Management) solution whereby all outputs from the various security products that the Trust had in place are centralised and any alerts are now sent from a single source. This provides a clearer picture of potential threats and removes any duplication.
CyberGuard Technologies is looking to provide a number of specific cyber security services to other healthcare providers from its Kidderminster base, including:
• Incident response
• Vulnerability assessments
• Managed SIEM (Security information and event management)
• Threat detection
• Cyber protection improvement consultancy
CyberGuard Technologies is CREST-certified and its position on the CCS Framework, as well as Edge4Health now enables the firm to extend its reach among the public sector including local authorities and education providers.
