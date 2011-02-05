Zivver Launches Trade Up Scheme for UK Channel Partners

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Zivver announced that it has launched a Trade Up scheme for UK channel partners, enabling end-user organisations to easily switch and upgrade their communication security solution to Zivver, and the company will buy out the incumbent’s licence.

Zivver is helping to transform how public and private sector organisations communicate, in a safe and compliant way. By applying strong encryption and user authentication, alongside smart technology designed to prevent human error mistakes, Zivver empowers an organisation’s employees to safeguard data from unauthorised access. This blend yields safer decision-making when workers send sensitive information, while also ensuring compliance with evolving data protection regulations such as the DPA and GDPR.

Today’s Trade Up scheme launch is the latest in a flurry of recent UK Zivver developments, including a new channel partnership with independent data protection specialist HANDD; the award of a contract on the NHSX Clinical Communication Tools Procurement Framework, in partnership with Barrier Networks; and being awarded a place on the government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework.