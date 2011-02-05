CyberCenturion Vll launches with pledge to increase diversity in participation

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

At the official launch of CyberCenturion Vll, Nick Chaffey, Chief Executive, UK, Europe and Middle East, Northrop Grumman announced that the 2020/21 focus of the competition will be on encouraging greater diversity in the cyber security sector.

CyberCenturion VII is open to all secondary school students in the UK, UK Crown Dependencies and UK Overseas Territories and starts in October 2020 with the national finals due to take place in April 2021. CyberCenturion is the UK edition of the global CyberPatriot programme, sponsored and led by Northrop Grumman, designed by the U.S. Air Force Association and delivered in the UK in partnership with the Cyber Security Challenge UK.

CyberCenturion is a UK-wide competition which gives secondary school pupils the opportunity to develop and bring a myriad of skills into play to crack cybercrime. The multi-round event, for which there is no fee to participate, culminates in a national final for the highest scoring teams. If Covid-19 restrictions prevent a face-to-face final in 2021, in line with qualifying rounds, the final will take place as a virtual event.

CyberCenturion VII is adopting the theme of space, to highlight the unlimited opportunity that young people from all backgrounds in cybersecurity have, linked to the pioneering work Northrop Grumman does in space. This ranges from the historic Lunar Module, the vehicle that landed men on the moon, to the Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV) and James Webb Space Telescope today.

Nitya Sri Adapala is a past winner of CyberCenturion: “It opened my eyes and those of my teammates to a whole world of inspirational people that we could talk to and learn from. As a direct result of entering CyberCenturion, the enrolment onto Computer Sciences at our school went from 3 people to 18 - it’s been fantastic and I do feel proud of myself and my teammates for encouraging girls into the industry.”

Teams have the opportunity to register and participate in online training and practice rounds before the first live competitive round of CyberCenturion Vll takes place on Friday 13 November 2020.