Cyber Armor Expands Opportunities with Red Hat Certified Operator for OpenShift

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cyber Armor, which empowers DevOps teams to seamlessly deploy natively zero-trust workloads across cloud-native and hybrid environments, has now achieved Red Hat Operator certification for OpenShift. The collaboration extends Cyber Armor’s security technology to thousands of Red Hat enterprise customers.

Cyber Armor cloud workload and data protection streamlines DevOps and security, providing solutions for effortless zero-trust Kubernetes clusters, CI/CD pipeline to runtime workload identity and identity-based cloud data protection. The solution removes the friction between development and security by fitting right into the existing CI/CD tools, assuring every workload going out of the pipeline is continuously verified against attacks and exploits and that only such validated, healthy state, workloads can communicate and access data.

Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes container platform, features full-stack automated operations to manage hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments and is optimized to improve developer productivity and promote innovation.