Cloud Box Technologies Achieves Dell Platinum Partner Status

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) announced that it has achieved the prestigious Platinum Solution Provider status within the Dell Technologies global partner program. This elevates CBT into the top level of regional partners for the vendor.

In order to qualify as Dell’s Platinum Level Solution Provider, any channel partner must achieve certain certified competency requirements. Cloud Box Technologies met all these criteria to be elevated to the Platinum level.

CBT was recognized at the Platinum Tier of Dell Technologies because of a number of solution competencies, which include Core Client, Converged Infrastructure, Data Protection, Client Data Security, Networking, Server, Storage, and Workstation. The company was also certified to provide Data Protection Services.

Cloud Box Technologies offers end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, networks, security and cloud solutions including public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a single interface to technology integration and services and provides effective and efficient IT infrastructure sourcing and enabling services to organizations of all sizes across various industry segments.