CybelAngel comment on Grupo Fleury ransomware attack

June 2021 by CybelAngel

“Cyberattacks that disable medical facilities and weaponize stolen medical records are unconscionable when the uptime of every care facility and accuracy of every health record determines whether lives are saved and impacted. The sheer volume of attacks can often feel overwhelming and monetary gain is at the core of most attacks – through ransom demands, or by selling stolen data on illicit platforms.

Going forward, this type of breach is likely something we are going to see more of and need to better prepare for, especially as some groups have been known to also publicly shame specific individuals involved. We are now moving towards blackmail that goes beyond victimising companies but also individuals and human beings, which will have resounding affects. As always, continuous web scanning is essential to quickly identify and plug data leaks to minimize operational downtimes and ultimately save lives”.