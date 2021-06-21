Varonis comment on European Commissions ’Joint Cyber Unit’

June 2021 by Matt Lock, Technical Director at Varonis

Given that the European Commission will today present its plans for a ‘Joint Cyber Unit’, Matt Lock, Technical Director at Varonis shares the following words:

“Any new initiative to tackle cybercrime is to be welcomed, so the launch of the Joint Cyber Unit is good news and shows the EU is taking the problem seriously. However, organisations should not think that they can take their eyes off the road. Once a ransomware attack or another breach has taken place, it’s often too late - the damage has already been done.

Organisations need to take responsibility for their own cybersecurity and securely lock down their data to avoid falling victim to hackers.

It’s important also to note that the EU views this reactive force as a ‘recommendation’ to governments and institutions. The launch of this initiative should therefore be a message to every business, both large and small. Prepare for the worst and raise your defences, because cybercriminals won’t be giving up.”