CybelAngel Joins Next40 Index of Hyper-Growth Technology Innovators

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

CybelAngel announced it has been added to the prestigious Next40 index of innovative, hyper-growth French technology companies. As noted by French technology authority La French Tech, Next40 membership means a start-up is “outperforming economically and paving the way for a new generation of entrepreneurs.” Companies in the Next40 index benefit from initiatives specifically designed to support them, including unlimited access to services from more than 45 French government ministries, increased visibility in official delegations abroad and business opportunities with civil, defense, space and other state agencies.

CybelAngel’s selection for the exclusive, invite-only Next40 cohort caps a series of growth milestones less than a year from the company’s $36 million Series B funding. Most recently, CybelAngel added Asset Discovery and Monitoring capabilities to the company’s unmatched AI-powered, Digital Risk Protection Platform, allowing customers to discover and protect previously invisible and exposed devices and data, like manufacturing equipment, shadow IT services and IoT gear.

Guillaume Poupard, Director General of France’s ANSSI (National Agency for the Security of Information Systems), added “ANSSI has closely followed the development of CybelAngel since the company’s creation. CybelAngel’s innovative solutions provide building blocks of great interest for building effective and pragmatic strategies for securing digital systems, in France as elsewhere in the world. I am delighted with the inclusion of CybelAngel in the Next40 index, a sign of recognition and confidence in its future development.”

With a larger global footprint, CybelAngel is ideally positioned to help more diverse organizations across industries meet the challenges of confronting and overcoming evolving digital risks across their extended business, technology and customer relationships. Key milestones include:

● Executing on Strategic Investment Capital: Over the past year, CybelAngel secured an impressive $36 million Series B funding round, led by Prime Ventures, alongside TempoCap with participation from Bpifrance and Open CNP - giving the company a total of $52M raised to date. These funds drove investment to accelerate global expansion, build strategic partnerships and advance the capabilities of CybelAngel’s Digital Risk Protection Platform.

● Research Leadership: The rare depth and reach of CybelAngel’s data exposure detection and analysis are illustrated in the company’s high-profile “Full Body Exposure” report documenting how more than 45 million unique X-Ray and other medical images with personally-identifiable information are publicly exposed for cybercrime exploitation, despite years of global health data privacy awareness and mandates.

● Expanding Geographic Footprint: CybelAngel is joining the Next40 at the same time that it is tripling the size of its international sales teams. The company now boasts new and expanded office locations in London and Boston, in addition to its Paris and New York offices. Expanding its team of sales, channel and research specialists in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, CybelAngel is rapidly scaling opportunities to sell and partner with more types of enterprises and solution providers.

● Growth in Key Industry Sectors: CybelAngel’s Digital Risk Protection Platform gives more customers across industries actionable awareness of imminent risk to confidential data and other assets. From measurable Data Breach Prevention through early detection of data exposure, to continuous Third-Party Risk Assessments, CybelAngel’s platform is ideally suited to help companies manage evolving digital risks during business transformations, remote work shifts and other change forces. CybelAngel counts pharmaceutical, financial, telecommunications, consumer and luxury goods, and manufacturing among its strategic customer sectors experiencing the greatest growth entering the new year.