ASC Obtains Microsoft Teams Certification for Compliance Recording

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

The German software company ASC Technologies AG announced that its app for compliance recording, ASC Recording Insights, has obtained the Microsoft Teams certification. The Teams-integrated app captures communication and saves it in Microsoft Azure to satisfy legal compliance stipulations of MiFID II, Dodd-Frank or HIPAA.

A large number of customers from the financial services industry have already opted for ASC Recording Insights. The certification confirms that the solution meets all market requirements, is compatible, and offers high-quality and secure user experience. In the certification program, companies must go through a strict procedure focused on five central aspects: functional use case tests, validation of the framework conditions, security and compliance, operation and support as well as market launch strategy for sales and marketing.