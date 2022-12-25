CybeReady Named a Representative Provider in 2022 Gartner® Innovation Insight on Security Behavior and Culture Program Capabilities Report

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady is honored to be named as a Representative Provider in the 2022 Innovation Insight on Security Behavior and Culture Program Capabilities Report by Gartner1. Leveraging a fully-managed solution, CybeReady has helped global enterprises reduce their risk by changing employee behavior toward cyber threats since 2015.

Cyberattacks are a constant threat to every organization today. Protecting against cyberattacks puts significant pressure on employees to do their part in protecting themselves, the organization, and the organization’s assets, including customer data. One proven way to reduce the risk of cyberattacks is through an effective cyber security awareness training program.

“Security awareness computer-based training services offer a stable set of core capabilities, yet risky employee behavior persists… As a result, the current (SACBT) market fails to fully deliver on the promise of tangible, scaled and sustained employee behavior change to reduce cyber risk,” said Gartner.

“New capabilities are emerging to meet the demand for improved human risk management. These security behavior and culture programs (SBCP) include capabilities that focus on risk reduction via tangible employee behavior management. Innovative solutions build their services based on behavioral science principles, and use data analytics and automation to reduce risk exposure via measurable cultural change.”

According to Gartner’s key findings:

– “Eighty-four percent of cybersecurity leaders want to mitigate risk by managing employee behavior, yet under half (43%) consistently track behavior and few deploy effective solutions”.

– “Core capabilities offered by security awareness computer-based training (SACBT) vendors achieve regulatory and audit compliance — and some rudimentary behavior change — but fail to make impactful changes to human risk”. (Gartner, November 2022 – Report ID G00776704).

– “Security behavior and culture programs (SBCP) adopt emerging capabilities — including behavioral science principles, data analytics and automation — to reduce risk exposure via measurable culture change”.

Gartner also points out that, “Awareness programs are poorly staffed with less than 1 FTE in almost 80% of organizations”. (Gartner, November 2022 – Report ID G00776704).

CybeReady provides a leading security behavior and culture program with capabilities that include:

1. Data-integration

2. Built-in Behavioral Science expertise

3. Autonomous training

4. Personalized engagements that are adaptive per employee role, location, performance

5. Fully-managed solution: No IT resource or professional services needed

CybeReady bridges the gap between a leader’s ambition for a measurable change and the existing state with “outcome unknown.” The solution offers a fully-managed security training platform that already includes all the expertise needed to implement it effectively out-of-the-box. While legacy solutions provide content and tools that require an FTE to plan and operate the solution, CybeReady’s solution puts its tools to work: the program deploys the content and optimizes it continuously based on data from employee engagements with the training content.

The impact on culture and behavioral change is achieved via a proprietary methodology that creates a Ripple Effect: aggregation of small actions, engagements and data points that add up to yield a significant, measurable impact in organizational resilience.