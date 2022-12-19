Logpoint included in research by leading global research firm

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint has been evaluated and included in The Forrester Wave ™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2022. The report evaluates the 14 most significant providers based on 28 different criteria based on current offerings, strategy, and market presence.

Logpoint’s Converged SIEM platform consolidates SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and security for business-critical systems such as SAP to accelerate detection and response, enabling efficiencies of scale. It increases security posture, eliminates the complexity of operating siloed products, and allows analysts to automate based on a high-quality data foundation from the entire IT landscape.