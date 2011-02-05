Crossword Cybersecurity Consulting Division signs three-year deal with Agria Pet Insurance Ltd to become its trusted cyber security partner

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity PLC (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the technology commercialisation company focused solely on cyber security and risk, has today announced that its Consulting division has signed a three year contract with Agria Pet Insurance Ltd, the award winning lifetime pet insurer, working as its trusted cyber security partner. Crossword’s Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) managed service will be used by Agria to improve its cyber security posture.

This security partnership follows the successful completion of a project evaluating Agria’s security controls against best practice and industry security standards. The new contract will see Agria gain regular testing of its cyber security processes and technology, helping the company minimise its security risks, ensure continued compliance with latest regulations relevant to the sector, and make it more resilient in the face of the modern cyber security threats it faces along with its customers and partners.

Crossword’s vCISO managed services are a virtual/remote CISO service, provided by Crossword Consulting cyber security experts. The vCISO services provide clients with a virtual cyber security team at a fraction of the cost of building their own. Clients can also leverage the deep cyber security and technical expertise provided by Crossword.

This is the fifth insurance sector client Crossword has secured over the last eighteen months. Crossword’s consulting team offer a full range of services from penetration testing, cyber maturity assessment, transformation and certification, to third party assurance and it’s vCISO offering. Whatever an organisation’s size or level of cyber maturity, Crossword Consulting is able to offer a service tailored to its individual needs.

Regarding the recent deal announcements, Stuart Jubb, Managing Director of Crossword Consulting, commented: “We are delighted to form a long-term partnership with Agria Pet Insurance. This deal shows how well received our vCISO product is with clients and in particular how well received it has been in the Insurance sector. Building and maintaining a cyber security team can be a slow and expensive process. Crossword’s vCISO offering gives companies immediate access to expertise and technology that can make a rapid impact, improving cyber security posture, processes, and minimising risks.”