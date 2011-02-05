telent selected to deliver major performance upgrade and security enhancement for Channel Island’s telecom network

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

telent Technology Services Ltd. (telent), an UK technology and network services company, has been awarded a contract by Sure to upgrade the service provider’s network and enhance its network security.

The major upgrade will see telent replace Sure’s existing 10G core network with a 100G Juniper Networks core network. This will allow Sure to deliver faster, more reliable internet connectivity to its consumer and business customers across the island as increasing bandwidth usage and data create unprecedented demand.

The network implementation will provide extra capacity for growth and will future-proof the network as growing and new technologies, including Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and 5G, are rolled out commercially. As a core network, it will also deliver increased capacity to London and Paris, connecting the islands to the rest of the world.

In addition, to ensure the integrity and security of the network is not compromised, telent will implement a joint Juniper-Corero Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) solution to provide real time, automated DDoS protection.

“The current situation is a clear reminder that telecoms are a key and growing component of our economy and daily lives,” said Sure Group CEO Ian Kelly. “This network upgrade is a significant long-term investment to ensure we can continue to meet customer expectations now and in the future. We are pleased to be working with telent which has a long history and strong reputation in the design, upgrade, build and maintenance of critical networks.”

As well as protecting the network, the Juniper-Corero solution will allow Sure to sell “clean pipes” – meaning DDoS protected circuits. This means that Sure’s customers will be able to benefit from enhanced connectivity performance while having additional assurance that the network is protected and secure. Work on the project has already started and is expected to be completed by early 2021.

Sure chose telent due to its history and expertise in the Tier 1 Service Provider market, and its experience of delivering similar projects with Juniper Networks in a turnkey manner. This includes professional services such as the delivery of high and low level design, testing, installations and commissioning. Under the agreement with Sure, these services will be backed by a stringent Service Level Agreement (SLA) support and maintenance model across the network in Guernsey, Jersey, Paris and London.

“Growing data consumption means demand for higher network capacity and speed is growing and service providers must ensure they are delivering on that,” said Shani Latif, Sales Director at telent. “This upgrade for Sure will incorporate the latest technologies to ensure a future-proof network, while our experience and knowledge of the service provider market will minimise customer disruption and ensure work is completed efficiently.”