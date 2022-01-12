Conosco and Bridgeway Announce Merger to Scale Up Managed IT and Security Business

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

The Boards of Conosco Limited and Bridgeway Security Solutions Limited today announced the merger of their businesses into the combined Conosco Group. This merger will deliver a wide portfolio of solutions in Information Security, Cyber Security and Managed IT Services to address customers’ evolving requirements.

Under the terms of the deal, Luca Pepere becomes Group CEO while Jason Holloway continues as Managing Director of Bridgeway and joins the Conosco Group Board.

Conosco provides a broad range of IT and communications managed services with a strong focus on Microsoft technologies. Bridgeway is a specialist in information and cyber security solutions with a strong domain expertise in mobile security. Both companies’ customers gain access to the other company’s solutions and the wider resources of the combined group will enable the Conosco Group to create new services and solutions for their customers.

With over 80 staff across the UK and South Africa, the Conosco Group is building a leading technology and security service provider able to support existing IT services, whilst proactively delivering innovation to help drive business transformation and create substantial value to customers.