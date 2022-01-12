Absolute Appoints Nuvias as Benelux Distributor

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias Group has been appointed as a Benelux distributor for Absolute Software™. Nuvias Group will distribute the NetMotion by Absolute Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and enterprise VPN products. In addition, Absolute has become a member of the Nuvias Frontier programme, a channel programme for emerging vendors and new, innovative technologies.

NetMotion was acquired by Absolute earlier this year, positioning the company’s lineup of secure remote access tools as part of Absolute’s broader product portfolio. Today, these are offered as both an on-premise or a cloud-hosted SaaS solution that avoids the heavy-lift approach of more traditional deployments. The highly customizable platform keeps connections between devices and data traffic safe and secure, all while actively monitoring and improving the user experience and providing IT teams with real-time visibility into application, device, and network usage. This virtually eliminates application time-outs that are often experienced by remote and mobile workers, and reduces the burden placed on IT support teams. NetMotion by Absolute fits seamlessly into any organization’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework roadmap.

Gartner estimates that by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption, encompassing user, branch, and edge access, up from 10% in 2020. This represents a considerable growth opportunity for channel partners, who can become instrumental in facilitating this major shift to enable the new workflows, accelerated by the pandemic.

Nuvias and Absolute’s partnership currently includes the UK and the Benelux region, with the possibility of further expansion into the DACH region in the future.