Comment on YouTube channels to set up 2-Step verification...

November 2021 by Thomas “TJ” Jermoluk, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Identity

Today 1st November, monetising YouTube channels will be required to set up 2-Step verification– if this has not already been set up, creators will not be able to accesses certain services until the account is secured with 2SV. Following this revision, Thomas Jermoluk, CEO & Co-Founder of Beyond Identity comments the following: