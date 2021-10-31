Search
Comment on YouTube channels to set up 2-Step verification...

November 2021 by Thomas “TJ” Jermoluk, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Identity

Today 1st November, monetising YouTube channels will be required to set up 2-Step verification– if this has not already been set up, creators will not be able to accesses certain services until the account is secured with 2SV.

Following this revision, Thomas Jermoluk, CEO & Co-Founder of Beyond Identity comments the following:

“While it’s good news Google is taking steps to protect some of its highest earning YouTube creators, the question remains as to why all YouTube users aren’t facing mandatory MFA processes for their accounts too.

Introducing variations on traditional MFA’s will not necessarily improve security as most MFA solutions can be easily hacked and all are pretty inconvenient. The future is authentication that is easy to use, has a high trust factor, gets rid of the password and replaces it with MFA that has a smooth, frictionless user experience. This is the new way to authenticate because passwords are the fatal flaw, and you can’t just paste over already weak authentication methods.”




