Comment on FBI’s warning around ransomware and M&A’s

November 2021 by Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel

Following the FBI’s warning around ransomware and M&A’s, Todd Carroll CISO at CybelAngel comments:

“M&A’s contain huge amounts of sensitive and highly valuable information and it’s important organisations have a real-world view of their own and their targets cybersecurity exposure, because leaking data is an accrued risk for all parties involved – one that cyber criminals will take advantage of.

Actively monitoring for data leaks, with visibility across all layers of the internet, including Connected Storage, Cloud Drives, Clear, Deep and Dark Web, Databases, Code Repositories all outside the organization’s security perimeter, is essential. Maintaining good cyber hygiene and staying on top of security risks in a high-stakes environment is the difference in protecting against ransomware attacks, or suffering from one.”




