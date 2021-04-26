Comment on Babuk threaten to warn gangs about informants after DC Police breach

April 2021 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at ThycoticCentrify

Following the news that the Babuk ransomware gang are threatening to contact gangs to warn them about informants in their midst after they claim to have stolen 250 GB of unencrypted files from the DC Police, please see below for comment from Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at ThycoticCentrify.

“Ransomware continues to prove itself to be a threat to all kinds of organisation, but the fallout from this kind of an attack on a critical service holding such sensitive information like the police force can be extremely serious. The ransomware gang in question have threatened to contact gangs to warn them about informants in their operation, and the real world consequences from that could be grave or even deadly.

Organisations must ensure that they have a solid backup and recovery plan that is tested and practice the principle of least privilege to ensure that any malware has limited success at spreading around the systems. Cyber attacks against government institutions like this are on the rise, making it important that cybersecurity is a top priority and that cybersecurity best practices such as cyber awareness training, backup and recovery, principle of least privileged and strong privileged access management are in place to reduce the threat.”