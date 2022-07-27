Comment from Callsign: Preventing ticket fraud ahead of Women’s Euro 2022 final

July 2022 by Amir Nooriala, Chief Commercial Officer at Callsign

“Football should be all about fans, not an opportunity for fraud. The Women’s Euro 2022 final is fast approaching, and along with the excitement comes the threat of fraudulent activity. Venues and ticketing organisations need to make sure they remain vigilant for scams that could take advantage of those just looking to enjoy the match and show support to the players.

“At present there’s no compulsory regulation for illegitimate ticketing companies, which can be registered outside the UK and sell non-existent tickets to sports fans. According to Callsign research, respondents say that just receiving a scam message purporting to be from any brand is enough for 35% of them to lose trust in the organisation regardless of any real association with the message.

“As we shift to increasingly digital ways to authenticate our identity, ticketing regulators need to work with companies on educating consumers around the importance of protecting their digital identity and put technology in place to support this. Behavioural biometrics is an example of this – it’s finetuned to individuals and can be used to digitally unlock an individual’s ticket, or legitimately transfer it to someone else’s ‘ticket wallet’. Strongly authenticated ticket wallets would both reduce fraud and stop the exploitation of secondary ticket market sales.

“Only by introducing digital-first solutions like this can organisations make sure they are protecting consumers in the right way - identifying genuine users and thereby building the level of trust the general public has in the online world.”