Colt appoints Vice President of New Business Development

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Joining from ADVA, Annette Geuther has a wealth of experience across the industry as well as a solid understanding of technologies such as 5G, Edge Computing, SDN and NFV.

Colt Technology Services has announced the appointment of Annette Geuther as its Vice President (VP) of New Business Development, reporting to Keri Gilder, Colt’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Annette brings to this newly created role a wealth of knowledge about new and emerging technologies and extensive expertise of go-to-market strategies for new solutions. Combined with deep global experience in both direct and indirect sales, Annette is extremely well positioned to support Colt as it continues to invest in the likes of 5G, Edge Computing, SDN and NFV, Capital Markets, as well as Cyber Security.

Annette joins Colt from ADVA, where she most recently served as its Senior Vice President Sales Emerging Markets. Her team was responsible for sales across the globe, from Eastern and South Eastern Europe to the Middle East as well as across Africa and Latin America. Prior to ADVA, Annette has held several senior and executive positions at global communication providers based in Germany, the USA, North Africa and the Middle East.

Annette will be based in Munich, Germany and began her responsibilities from 1st January 2020.