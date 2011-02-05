Search
Ignition Technology and Cybereason announce distribution partnership to drive European channel expansion for EDR

January 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Ignition Technology and Cybereason announced a distribution partnership to grow and support Cybereason’s rapidly expanding channel community across the UK and Ireland.

Cybereason’s Cyber Defense Platform offers endpoint prevention, detection and response and active monitoring. The solution delivers multi-layered endpoint prevention by leveraging signature and signatureless techniques to prevent known and unknown threats in conjunction with behavioral and deception techniques to prevent ransomware and fileless attacks.

As part of its value-added distribution agreement, Ignition provides pre-sales and technical enablement to channel partners to demonstrate value to customers. Initial partner recruitment will focus on security specialists with expertise across a broad range of enterprise and vertical markets.




