Cobalt Iron Named Top 10 Cybersecurity Company by CIO Bulletin

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced that it has been chosen as part of the CIO Bulletin Top 10 Cyber Security Companies for 2021. The company received the award on the strength of its Cobalt Iron Compass® enterprise SaaS backup platform.

According to CIO Bulletin’s report, "Cobalt Iron delivers the industry’s first and most cyber secure enterprise-class backup SaaS offering. Cobalt Iron’s platform, Compass, scales from terabytes to petabytes and provides security and simplicity not found in backup technologies and tools today."

One of Compass’ biggest differentiators is its built-in security. Compass Cyber Shield™ technology, included in every deployment at no extra charge, offers incomparable security containment by design, such as storage immutability, physical and logical air gap, and extensive auditing and data governance, made stronger through analytics. Compass also adds ransomware monitoring, detection, reporting, impact assessment, and recovery and validation for the entire backup infrastructure.

The Compass solution protects backup data and operations by completely restricting access to the backup infrastructure. No user or administrator logins exist for the backup server, operating system, backup software, backup database, or storage. All management is handled by policy and channeled through the Compass Commander™ user interface. This approach eliminates nearly all cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the backup estate. Backup containment and isolation by design secure the backup data against unauthorized access during its lifecycle. The Cyber Shield security features built into Compass help keep data under the enterprise’s control to minimize risk from potential audit requirements, compliance, and governance violations. Cyber Shield accounts for all governmental data security mandates around the world, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and longtime data privacy measures such as HIPAA, SOX, and ISO 27001.

A simple-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solution, Compass supports many different cloud providers — including Alibaba, Amazon, Azure, Google, and IBM Cloud — for many different cloud use cases and scales to petabytes of data in data centers or across thousands of remote locations.

"Being recognized by CIO Bulletin is an important milestone for Cobalt Iron because we know the market looks to this respected publication for advice," said Andy Hurt, chief marketing officer at Cobalt Iron. "Security is Compass’ foundational DNA and is our chief concern in every facet of software development for Compass. We’re continually improving Compass to make it more secure, which makes life easier for backup administrators."