Cobalt Iron Adds Powerful VTL Multitenancy Capabilities to Compass SaaS Enterprise Data Protection

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. introduced new multitenancy capabilities for the virtual tape library (VTL) ingest feature of Compass, the company’s enterprise SaaS backup system. These new capabilities make Compass the first enterprise SaaS backup solution to provide multitenancy at tape ingest, enabling robust and secure sharing and segregation of VTL backups in complex customer and managed service provider (MSP) environments.

The new Compass VTL multitenancy solution automates tape, VTL, and disaster recovery (DR) operations and integrates them completely with other enterprise backup and DR solutions while maintaining multitenancy operational discipline. Data from multiple tenants can be directed to a Compass Accelerator via tape protocols, and data is automatically managed with complete multitenancy fidelity. In addition, the solution also supports automatic replication to another Compass Accelerator in a private or public cloud environment. The Compass VTL feature supports Fibre Channel connectivity on the following platforms: IBM Power AIX, IBM i, Windows on Intel, Linux on Intel, and HPE OpenVMS.

The new solution from Cobalt Iron greatly benefits IBM i multi-user environments in which standard Backup, Recovery, and Media Services (BRMS) and/or SAV backups are typically sent to a local VTL or tape. It is common for these environments to have multiple IBM i partitions sharing the same VTL. The Compass VTL feature securely governs data from multiple clients, automates IBM i DR operations, introduces transparent cloud connectivity for IBM i backup data, and integrates IBM i backup with other enterprise data protection operations while maintaining familiar IBM i backup functions.

The new multitenancy capabilities are included in the VTL feature of the Compass Accelerator. The feature is priced in storage capacity tiers based on the maximum daily ingest of data. The solution is available immediately and can be ordered as part of an overall Compass design.




