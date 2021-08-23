Cloudera Introduces Cloudera DataFlow

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloudera, announced the launch of Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). With Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, users can now automate complex data flow operations, boost the operational efficiency of streaming data flows with auto-scaling capabilities, and cut down on cloud costs by eliminating infrastructure sizing guesswork.

Data-in-Motion volumes are expected to grow exponentially, up to 79 ZB, across all industries, according to IDC’s Worldwide Global DataSphere IoT Device and Data Forecast, 2021–2025, and many organizations already leverage Apache NiFi to capture and process data across hybrid cloud architectures by visually designing no-code data flows. While the cloud provides an easy outlet for processing or storing massive volumes, there are multiple challenges that must be addressed. Deploying dozens of sophisticated data flows into a single cluster can lead to operational and monitoring challenges. When multiple NiFi flows compete for the same resources, it can lead to performance issues. IT administrators often choose larger infrastructure sizes out of caution, leading to underutilization and high costs. Finally, companies want a pay-as-you-go model to avoid paying for resources not in use.

Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud is a powerful cloud-native service for NiFi on Kubernetes and includes key operational and monitoring capabilities that address these challenges easily and aren’t typically available with basic data flow services:

● Central Flow Catalog for manageability, discovery, and version control

● Central dashboard for monitoring, troubleshooting and performance tuning of data flows across multiple cloud clusters

● Simple deployment wizard and robust APIs for auto-scaling flows on Kubernetes managed by CDP

● Pre-built flows called “ReadyFlows” for some of the common streaming use cases

Availability

Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud is now generally available on AWS.