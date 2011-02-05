Claroty Appoints Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced the appointment of Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience with leading security and technology providers, Leggio joins Claroty’s executive team to help scale the company’s customer acquisition, branding, and communications, as it continues to experience rapid revenue growth and strong demand for its operational technology (OT) security solutions around the world.

Leggio joins Claroty from Flashpoint where, as Chief Marketing Officer, she built and managed the company’s marketing team and operations. Most notably, Jennifer was Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Communications at Sourcefire, which was acquired by Cisco for $2.7B, and was previously Director of Strategic Communications at Fortinet during a high-growth time that led to its successful initial public offering (IPO). She’s been a frequent speaker at security industry events, a contributing writer to both ZDNet and Forbes, and has served as an advisor to a variety of early-stage security companies.