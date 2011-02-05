Veeam Appoints Danny Allan as Chief Technology Officer

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced that Danny Allan has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Strategy. Allan, promoted from his previous role as Vice President (VP) of Product Strategy, will lead Veeam’s global product strategy group and initiatives, and spearhead the company’s technology vision as the #1 provider for Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management.

With more than 20 years of technology experience, Allan is passionate about solving customer problems and software innovation. In his previous role as VP of Product Strategy, Allan was responsible for envisioning and communicating the Veeam vision for Cloud Data Management, collaborating with enterprise customers and large service providers to assess and ensure long-term industry success. Prior to this, he was CTO of Desktone, a software platform for service providers offering hosted desktops, which was acquired by VMware. Earlier in his career, Allan was Director of Security Research at IBM and a member of the Security Architecture Board, where he co-authored the IBM Secure Engineering Framework. He holds multiple software patents in the cloud and security field.