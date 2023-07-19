Check Point Software is recognized for its impressive security products in CRN’s 2023 Tech Innovator Award

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

We are thrilled to receive this recognition, and even more excited that we have been chosen for our exceptional work in the Email Security and Networking SMB technology sector within Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration and Check Point Infinity Spark being highlighted in those categories. This recognition is an indication of our determination to innovation and our promise to our customers to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

The CRN Tech Innovator Awards is an annual program that recognizes the most innovative technology vendors in the IT channel across an extensive range of categories, including cloud, storage, networking, and security. To make the cut as a finalist, our solutions went through a rigorous vetting process, where CRN editors examined hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials, all based on key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and the ability to cater to customer and partner needs.

Being named a finalist for the CRN Tech Innovator Awards is not only a great honor, but it is also a validation of our approach and methodology of a prevention first security focus. At Check Point, we believe in going the extra mile to secure our clients and provide the best cyber security solutions and services. This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and innovative solutions that not only help our clients but also disrupt the industry.

“As Check Point Software remains devoted to our channel partners, we celebrate 30 years of success and appreciation of those who have contributed” says Francisco Criado, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem. "Our commitment to a prevention-first security strategy has positioned us as a leader in the Email Security and Networking SMB technology industries."