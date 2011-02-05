Check Point Software Technologies Launches Global Cloud Academy Education

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of Check Point Cloud Academy in partnership with its Platinum Elite ATC Partners - Arrow Electronics, Red Education and Westcon Security. Check Point Software is the first security solutions provider to address the knowledge gap in the industry by offering a dedicated certified education program specializing in cloud security globally. Open to Check Point Software’s partners and IT professionals, the program will also provide attendees with opportunities for career development as the global demand for cloud security professionals continues to grow.

As part of the Check Point Cloud Academy, Check Point Software’s Platinum Elite Partners – Arrow Electronics, Red Education and Westcon Security - will offer a two-day Check Point Certified Cloud Specialist Program (CCCS). CCCS provides an understanding of the basic concepts and skills necessary to configure and deploy Check Point CloudGuard IaaS on platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.

Having delivered courses to over 75,000 learners since 2005, Red Education is a leader in specialist training and professional services for the IT community. Mike Baird, Managing Director of Red Education, which has witnessed a growing demand for cloud security training, said, “When technology adoption outpaces the skills needed to support change, enterprises become even more exposed to cybersecurity risk. Through Cloud Academy, Check Point and Red Education are addressing this gap by offering education and certification to businesses in 25 locations across Asia Pacific and the Americas. We are honored to be a part of this program as a Platinum Elite Partner and Authorized Training Centre.”

Check Point Software’s Platinum Elite ATC recognition level is a status that training partners earn to be in the top tier of its certification training program. Arrow ECS, Westcon Security and Red Education each received the Platinum Elite status for their quality training services. They also led the way in delivering training courses focused on cloud security.