ISA and MBI Join Forces to Answer High Demand for Industrial Cybersecurity Training in Germany
June 2021 by Marc Jacob
The International Society of Automation (ISA) announced that Maschinenbau Institut GmbH (MBI), a service company of VDMA (mechanical engineering industry association), are joining forces with ISA to offer a unique, German ISA cybersecurity training program. The first activity will be a “Cybersecurity Fundamentals” training for VDMA members, located on the Fraunhofer site in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Forged in response to the changing industrial security landscape and growing cyber threats to automation networks and systems, the collaboration focuses specifically on training of the VDMA members in OT automation security standards. Both organizations will share training expertise based on ISA/IEC 62443, the world’s only consensus-based set of industry cybersecurity standards.
