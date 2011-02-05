ISA and MBI Join Forces to Answer High Demand for Industrial Cybersecurity Training in Germany

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

The International Society of Automation (ISA) announced that Maschinenbau Institut GmbH (MBI), a service company of VDMA (mechanical engineering industry association), are joining forces with ISA to offer a unique, German ISA cybersecurity training program. The first activity will be a “Cybersecurity Fundamentals” training for VDMA members, located on the Fraunhofer site in Karlsruhe, Germany.