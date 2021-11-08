Check Point Software Launches Mind to Make Cybersecurity Knowledge and Skills Accessible to All

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. is launching Check Point Mind, a knowledge training portal, in collaboration with over 200 of the world’s most recognized training partners. Users can sign up with the portal for free and choose from a wide range of courses and programs available from over 200 partners. Payment can be made through credit card or Check Point Learning Credits.

In August 2021, US president Joe Biden met with leading technology firms to discuss cybersecurity issues, including the need to hire and train more cybersecurity professionals. The US alone has a shortfall of almost 465,000 cybersecurity professionals, and globally, this number is estimated to be about 2.72 million.

Some of the programs which can be found on the Check Point Mind Portal include:

● CISO Academy: a global education program for C-Level executives to help master all types of cybersecurity practices and maximize security while learning to balance the handling of tactical issues with strategic leadership responsibilities.

● HackingPoint: a global education program for security experts to help master all types of Pen Testing techniques and cybersecurity practices. Students completing HackingPoint courses will understand how to better protect the corporate network sand resources.

● SecureAcademy: cybersecurity education in partnership with the world’s leading higher learning institutions.

● CyberPark: a collection of partnerships and gamified challenges that enable users to learn about security challenges and train using Check Point solutions in an interactive and fun way.