January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd has extended the Check Point Quantum portfolio with Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls to introduce the biggest network security revolution in the last decade.

Quantum Lightspeed sets the standard for firewall performance to enable Hyper-fast datacenter security for every enterprise:

● 5 times better firewall throughput - Up to 3 Tbps per system / 800 Gbps per single gateway

● 10 times faster - Ultra-low latency at 3 microseconds

● 20 times better price performance than competing solutions

With the emergence of distributed SaaS applications and the need to better support remote workers, the modern data center is rapidly evolving to a hybrid architecture, with both on-premises and cloud operations. With network traffic growing 2X every 3 years, enterprises of all sizes are challenged with delivering hyper-fast datacenter security at the speed of the network.

Utilizing an innovative ASIC technology developed by NVIDIA, Check Point Quantum Lightspeed delivers breakthrough firewall performance that allows enterprises to support elephant flows and securely transfer terabytes of data in minutes instead of hours. Financial institutions can now securely process millions of hi-frequency trades with microsecond latency, and any business can provide fast access for remote users and support high growth businesses.

Check Point Quantum Lightspeed Security Gateways™ are available now from our global network of partners.