LogPoint releases LogPoint 7

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

LogPoint announces the release of LogPoint 7, combining the analytical capabilities of SIEM with the powerful response tools in SOAR. With SOAR included at no additional cost and packed with out-of-box use cases, playbooks, and ready-to-use integrations, LogPoint 7 makes cybersecurity automation available for organizations of all sizes.

Cyberattacks across the globe are increasing in sophistication and speed, threatening businesses of all sizes and industries. At the same time, security teams are confronted with a global shortage of cyber talent, minimizing resources. As a result, SOCs struggle to quickly detect, investigate and respond to threats. To combat this, LogPoint 7 provides a holistic and automated approach to incident response, minimizing the time it takes for security teams to detect, orchestrate and respond to cyber incidents.

Users with SOAR and SIEM systems from different vendors, or even non-integrated platforms from the same vendor, suffer inefficiencies as security data is not sufficiently consistent to ensure that alerts from anywhere in the SIEM are dealt with appropriately in the SOAR. In addition, analysts using a non-integrated solution have to operate in different UIs and navigate context between different applications.

LogPoint 7 includes ready-made integrations to connect with existing security technologies, including endpoint protection, network detection, and threat management, allowing customers to automate triage, investigation, and response via playbooks. This drives efficiency and supports a holistic view of cybersecurity operations.

To provide the best time-to-value in the market, LogPoint 7 comes with industry-leading support at no additional cost. LogPoint earned 4.6 points (out of 5) for Service and Support in Gartner Peer Insights, and ranks number 1 in the industry with an overall Customer Satisfaction score of 9.2 (out of 10) in the Info-Tech 2021 Emotional Footprint report for SIEM.

LogPoint 7 is available on-premise, in the cloud or as SaaS.