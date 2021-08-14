Censornet Comment: T-Mobile Falls Victim to Data Breach

August 2021 by Ed Macnair, CEO of Censornet

"If an attacker really has managed to steal the personal data of 100 million people, T-Mobile has a big problem at hand – and so do many people working for it. When companies fall victim to cyberattacks, the reputational damage is immediate, vast and lingering. Yet employees themselves often suffer too, because there is always a cost to being known as the person responsible (or blamed) for leaving a back door open which lets the thieves break in.

“Attacks and data breaches are often made possible by a fundamental flaw in the security approach of some organisations, which rely on a sprawling web of security products that work in isolation and do not share security intelligence. Instead, this leaves gaps that are therefore vulnerable to attacks.

“Cyberattacks are getting more and more sophisticated and in this case, it seemed to be a highly motivated revenge-fuelled attack. Organisations need to match this pace and implement a robust, integrated security ecosystem underpinned by autonomous threat intelligence. This can be a game changer as it will free up time for IT staff to focus on the bigger incidents.

“Everyone from CEOs to support desk staff needs to have confidence in the security systems which protect their organisation from cyberattacks, data breaches and other threats - because their personal and professional stature are at stake along with the reputation of the entire organisation. It is in their interests to make sure their reputation is protected by the right security system.”