Lumen mitigates 14% more DDoS attacks in Q2 than in Q1

August 2021 by Lumen Technologies

The second quarter of 2021 was particularly active for cybercriminals, and many high-profile events dominated the headlines. To help businesses, government, clients and the industry better understand the security landscape, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today released its quarterly Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) report for Q2 2021.

“We are witnessing a rise in ransom DDoS attacks, where cybercriminals threaten to execute a DDoS attack unless a ransom is paid,” said Mike Benjamin, Lumen vice president of security and Black Lotus Labs. “The threat actors aren’t just looking to disrupt – they are frequently running criminal campaigns looking to make a profit. Some businesses are purely digital, and that makes them more vulnerable, because when the potential attack surface increases, this also increases the opportunity for threat actors. The best defense is a DDoS mitigation service that stops these attacks before they happen.”

The security team at Lumen analyzed intelligence from Black Lotus Labs – the company’s threat research arm – and attack trends from the Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service platform. The Lumen platform integrates countermeasures directly into the company’s extensive and deeply peered global network.