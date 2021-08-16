Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Lumen mitigates 14% more DDoS attacks in Q2 than in Q1

August 2021 by Lumen Technologies

The second quarter of 2021 was particularly active for cybercriminals, and many high-profile events dominated the headlines. To help businesses, government, clients and the industry better understand the security landscape, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today released its quarterly Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) report for Q2 2021.

“We are witnessing a rise in ransom DDoS attacks, where cybercriminals threaten to execute a DDoS attack unless a ransom is paid,” said Mike Benjamin, Lumen vice president of security and Black Lotus Labs. “The threat actors aren’t just looking to disrupt – they are frequently running criminal campaigns looking to make a profit. Some businesses are purely digital, and that makes them more vulnerable, because when the potential attack surface increases, this also increases the opportunity for threat actors. The best defense is a DDoS mitigation service that stops these attacks before they happen.”

The security team at Lumen analyzed intelligence from Black Lotus Labs – the company’s threat research arm – and attack trends from the Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service platform. The Lumen platform integrates countermeasures directly into the company’s extensive and deeply peered global network.




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 