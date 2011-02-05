CMS Distribution Ltd Announces Acquisition of sysob IT-Distribution GmbH & Co.KG

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

CMS Distribution announced today the acquisition of sysob IT-Distribution GmbH & Co.KG. sysob is a value-added distributor (VAD) of Security, Networking and Server Based computing products, based in Bavaria, Germany. sysob manage a strong technology portfolio which includes global brands such as Okta, Pulse Secure and Yubico.

The collaboration of CMS and sysob, with their respective heritages in Security, Networking and Enterprise Technology solutions, creates a strong force in the value-added IT distribution market. The enlarged group will benefit from expanded territories and complimentary vendors that enhance its offering to a broader range of customers. In addition to this extended portfolio, sysob adds technical skills and services capabilities augmenting the groups value proposition. The result will be increased growth opportunities for partners across key vertical markets in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

sysob is led by Thomas Hruby, Founder and Managing Director, who will remain with the business and continue to drive sysob’s growth strategy. sysob was founded in 1999 and has grown into a multi award winning value-added distributor (VAD) with a team of 36 people and annual sales in excess of €30m.