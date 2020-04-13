CIP partners with ISARA to offer crypto-agile technology

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Cybersec Innovation Partners Limited (CIP) and ISARA Corporation announced their partnership which will allow CIP to offer unique solutions and services to enable a seamless migration of digital trust infrastructures to post-quantum security.

The onset of large-scale quantum computing will challenge the security of current public-key cryptography and create widespread vulnerabilities. The rigidity of today’s infrastructure makes cryptographic migrations complex and costly. Establishing crypto agility in existing systems is the first step towards seamless migrations.

The strategic partnership allows CIP to offer quantum-safe, crypto agile and hybrid certificate offerings from ISARA. This ground-breaking technology enables systems to be quantum safe without disruption of operations while maintaining the availability and integrity of existing security systems.

The new agile certificates will be recognisable by CIP’s Whitethorn® Platform - a digital certificate, key discovery, and lifecycle management solution that provides unrivalled discovery, management and automation.