Burcak Soydan Appointed Managing Executive to Lead Dimension Data in the Middle East

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Dimension Data has announced Burcak Soydan as the Managing Executive for the Middle East region. Reporting to Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of Dimension Data, Burcak comes with deep knowledge of the IT sector in the Middle East region that he will leverage to drive rapid growth for the company. Burcak will lead the integration of Dimension Data and NTT data in the ME region.