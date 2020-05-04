Buguroo launches Covid-19 Online Banking Fraud Resources Centre to protect consumers against rising tide of phishing attacks

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

buguroo announced its new Covid-19 Online Banking Fraud Resources Centre, which consumers and companies located anywhere in the world can use to check whether Covid-related emails, SMS messages and social posts are scams. The service – which is free-of-charge – has been launched to counter the growing wave of phishing activity that has accompanied the Coronavirus outbreak.

During the pandemic, there has been a marked spike in phishing attempts as fraudsters try to capitalise on people’s increased reliance of online and mobile banking, as well as exploit their fears. Between January and March 2020, buguroo – which monitors for online fraud on behalf of some of the world’s largest banks – saw a 75 percent increase in the number of online banking sessions that included anomalous and suspicious user behaviour. For mobile banking sessions the increase was greater still – with five times as many sessions flagged as risky.

buguroo’s new resource centre is a simple, centralised way for consumers to check if they are being targeted by scammers, and thereby stay protected against online fraud. Visitors can use the site to report and check the legitimacy of the messages and social posts they receive, as well as access a hub of regularly updated information, containing details on the very latest fraud campaigns and social engineering tricks being deployed by cybercriminals.

Any suspicious message can be forwarded to phishing@buguroo.com, where it will be investigated by buguroo’s dedicated fraud services team, which has more than 15 years of experience in fighting online bank fraud and investigating phishing attacks. The team will analyse all links, images, forms, URLs and scripts, contacting the recipient if it is found to be a scam. buguroo will also share the details of the bogus campaign with local law enforcement bodies, helping to prevent future victims of crime.