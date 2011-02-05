Relationship With Amazon Web Services, Supports Amazon GuardDuty

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Recorded Future announced support for Amazon GuardDuty, a threat detection service that continuously monitors for malicious activity and unauthorized behaviour to protect Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts and workloads. This support expands on Recorded Future’s relationship with AWS and allows shared customers to utilize Recorded Future security intelligence across their AWS accounts.

Recorded Future offers a seamless view of high-fidelity threat information to empower organizations to uncover and respond to threats. Amazon GuardDuty users can now leverage Recorded Future’s intelligence to detect potential threats in their network and enable teams to respond to Amazon GuardDuty findings faster. Findings generated in Amazon GuardDuty can then be integrated with existing event management and workflow systems.

With support for Amazon GuardDuty, users can incorporate Recorded Future to:

• Detect potential threats and malicious traffic in the network before impact by correlating against telemetry data

• Reduce time to verdict and risk to the organization

• Increase efficiency by passing generated findings through AWS CloudWatch events and AWS Lambda to set up automated preventative actions

The Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform enables collaboration across security functions while providing a single authoritative source for all intelligence needs, including: SecOps and Response, Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection, Vulnerability Management, Third-Party Risk, and Geopolitical Risk.