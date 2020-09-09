Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Boldon James and Deep Secure Announce Technology Alliance

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Boldon James Ltd announced it has partnered with Deep Secure, a UK cybersecurity firm, delivering Malware-free, policy enforced data to protect against cyberattacks and data non-compliances.

The new partnership aims to utilise Boldon James best-of-breed data protection and governance solutions which will be augmented with Deep Secure’s Threat Removal and Policy Enforcement solutions to present clean data at the application layer, in addition to deep content inspection policy enforcement, applying configurable content policies to pass, block, quarantine or modify content in email. The combined solution enables protectively marked data to have added domain boundary checks on metadata and labelling in messages and attachments. Additionally, it provides dominance checks on over-classification as well as forty-nine different inspections across every piece of content.

The partnership will see organisations benefit from a complete messaging solution that provides protective governance around data throughout its lifecycle, further enhancing implemented tools, such as data loss prevention (DLP), data discovery and data governance.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 