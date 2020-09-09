Boldon James and Deep Secure Announce Technology Alliance

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The new partnership aims to utilise Boldon James best-of-breed data protection and governance solutions which will be augmented with Deep Secure’s Threat Removal and Policy Enforcement solutions to present clean data at the application layer, in addition to deep content inspection policy enforcement, applying configurable content policies to pass, block, quarantine or modify content in email. The combined solution enables protectively marked data to have added domain boundary checks on metadata and labelling in messages and attachments. Additionally, it provides dominance checks on over-classification as well as forty-nine different inspections across every piece of content.

The partnership will see organisations benefit from a complete messaging solution that provides protective governance around data throughout its lifecycle, further enhancing implemented tools, such as data loss prevention (DLP), data discovery and data governance.