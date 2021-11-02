Blumira Adds Global Telecom Solutions (GTS) as a Major Strategic Partner

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Through the partnership, GTS business customers and sales partners will now have access to Blumira’s all-in-one, cloud SIEM and security operations platform to protect against cybersecurity threats and attacks. Blumira’s easy-to-use and quick-to-deploy threat detection and response technology helps organizations of all sizes with limited security resources or expertise detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop ransomware and data breaches in their early stages.

Blumira surfaces real threats and provides meaningful findings so users know what to prioritize. With its 3-step rapid response, users can automatically block known threats, follow Blumira’s playbooks for easy remediation, or contact Blumira’s responsive security team for guided response assistance. Blumira helps with onboarding, triage and ongoing consultations to continuously help organizations improve their security coverage.