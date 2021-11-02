IHSE Acquires kvm-tec

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

IHSE announced that the company has acquired IT security specialist kvm-tec. Founded in 2006, kvm-tec develops and distributes flexible, high-security KVM-over-IP solutions (KVMoIP) to extend and switch computer signals. The company enables the high-performance, latency-reduced transmission of the signals via the standard IP protocol in existing networks. IHSE is a leading global technology provider for KVM solutions (keyboard, video, and mouse) via proprietary network protocols and is expanding its product portfolio and customer base with this acquisition.

IHSE - kvm-tec

IHSE’s IT security specialized proprietary KVM solutions are used particularly in mission-critical applications such as air traffic control, in control rooms, and in the utilities and transport sectors. KVM solutions over the standard IP protocol are increasingly being deployed in industrial applications, broadcasting, post-production, and the public sector as the more flexible, lower-cost solution that can be implemented faster. With the acquisition of kvm-tec, IHSE is accessing a worldwide KVMoIP customer base that will benefit from the international IHSE distribution network going forward, with offices in Germany, the USA, Singapore, and China. In addition to joint sales forces, the management of IHSE and kvm-tec sees further synergy potential in purchasing and production.

Ing Dietmar Pfurtscheller, founder and CEO of kvm-tec, will remain with the company after the transaction is completed, along with his wife, Ingrid Pfurtscheller MSc, head of sales and marketing. They will drive growth together with the IHSE team. Kvm-tec is based in Tattendorf, Austria, and currently has 28 employees.