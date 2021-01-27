Blancco’s Fredrik Forslund Named New Director of International Data Sanitization Consortium

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Group announced that Fredrik Forslund, vice president of enterprise cloud and data center erasure solutions at Blancco, has been appointed director of the International Data Sanitization Consortium (IDSC). Forslund will lead the Consortium in its mission to educate organizations and standards bodies about the permanent eradication of data, clarifying industry terminology and guidelines to ensure compliance with data security, protection and privacy laws.

The IDSC strategic advisory board consists of executives and industry veterans from large enterprises, ITADs, analyst firms, lobby organizations, industry associations and renowned industry accreditation programs.

Today’s announcement is being made in conjunction with Data Privacy Day, a global effort to generate awareness about the importance of safeguarding data privacy and protecting personal information, as well as reminding organizations of the positive impact on business outcomes that comes from ensuring data privacy is effectively maintained throughout its lifecycle.

Forslund, who will continue in his position at Blancco, said IDSC efforts will focus on a number of areas, including data sanitization’s role in sustainable IT and reuse, the impact of future technology on sanitization best practices, recommended data processes for the cloud journey, and guidance around new initiatives such as supporting a potential NIST 800-88 R2. The organization will also tackle ambiguities in industry terminology, and work with regulatory bodies to ensure proper use of terms, such as data erasure, data sanitization, data hygiene, data security lifecycle, data lifecycle management, physical destruction and degaussing, and more. IDSC initiatives will drive adherence to the standards and definitions established by the Consortium as it looks to help businesses ensure better compliance with data security, protection and privacy laws.