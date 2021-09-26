Blancco joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Blancco Technology Group announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. Blancco’s AWS ISV Accelerate status is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing a secure, compliant, and automated solution that strengthens enterprise security posture and accelerates the transition to a circular economy.

The global push for enterprises to adopt more sustainable models and reassess approaches to device lifecycle management to reduce needless physical destruction of functioning IT assets is growing. This was a key factor in Blancco being appointed to the program. Both businesses expressed a commitment to addressing sustainability targets and a shared appreciation and vision on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Blancco will be participating at this year’s re:Invent, featuring sustainability as a key theme, to outline the role of data protection technology in a circular economy.

Blancco’s appointment onto the AWS ISV Accelerate program will allow the company to support customer needs through its close collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Through this joint effort, Blancco will be able to improve its services for AWS customers.

This news follows an announcement made last year detailing the availability of Blancco Drive Eraser Software for Server Decommissioning in AWS Marketplace. The software-based erasure solution simplifies the move to the cloud while guaranteeing data sanitization for redundant onsite equipment with verified, certified erasure and reporting.