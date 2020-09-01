Blancco Partners with Deloitte to Reduce Enterprise Cyber Risk in India

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Group has announced adding Deloitte India, one of the leading advisory firms in southern Asia, as a Silver reseller. This adds data erasure solutions to an already robust set of Deloitte cyber risk offerings.

COVID-19 has hastened Indian public cloud adoption and decreased infrastructure spend as organizations transition to work-from-home processes. Cyberthreats have also increased, many targeting remote workers.

Blancco’s data erasure software protects enterprises from unauthorised data access. By removing data when it’s no longer needed, data erasure renders sensitive data inaccessible while keeping storage assets usable. Blancco software also validates erasures with audit-ready reports. This data erasure and verification is often required for:

• Cloud migrations. Whether part of crisis response or planned transitions, Indian enterprises must sanitize former storage drives and servers quickly and efficiently to minimize vulnerability.

• Device decommissioning. When servers, loose drives, computers or mobile phones are decommissioned, sensitive data must be erased to prevent future access.

• Active environments. To comply with “right to be forgotten” requests, or to remove sensitive data from endpoint locations such as employee devices, enterprises must be able to erase files and folders while assets remain in use.

• Archived data. Often stored for legal or compliance reasons, archived data must be erased at the end of its retention period.

By adding data erasure to its service portfolio, Deloitte reaffirms its cybersecurity advisory expertise and its commitment to providing data protection throughout the data lifecycle—a growing concern amid changing data protection laws and pandemic-accelerated cloud migrations.