VuWall announced the appointment of Todd Alan Green and Dave Barletta

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

VuWall announced the appointment of Todd Alan Green, based in Houston and Dave Barletta, based in Philadelphia, as Senior Business Development Managers for the US Market. They will be working alongside Christian Cooper, Regional Sales Manager based in Miami and Francisco Provencio, Application Engineer based in Atlanta, all reporting to Maryse Montagne, Sales Director for North America, based in VuWall’s Headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Todd and Dave bring over 60 years of combined experience in the audio-visual industry, with a strong focus in control room technology and AV distribution. Prior to joining VuWall, they lead the Control Room Sales Team at Christie Digital Systems for four years.

Todd has extensive hands-on experience and certifications in advanced IP networking, AV-over-IP systems, video streaming and collaboration, telemedicine, video production, Internet of Things, mission-critical applications and augmented/virtual reality technology. Todd’s extensive IP networking and video distribution background helped him build sales channels at VBrick, Phonoscope Communications, Haivision and Christie Digital Systems.

Dave’s thirty years of audio-visual experience spans across many facets, from end user to system design, integration, and manufacturing expertise including video wall design and implementation. During his time as a solution provider, he has worked with consultants, channel partners and end users to help solve their display and processing needs within control rooms, secure facilities, boardrooms, classrooms and corporate lobbies.