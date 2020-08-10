Blancco Data Erasure Software Certified for Government Use in Australia, New Zealand

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Government data and asset managers in Australia and New Zealand have a new option for removing confidential data from drives and devices when it is no longer needed: Data erasure software from Blancco Technology Group.

Blancco’s Drive Eraser version 6.9.1 recently achieved Common Criteria security certification through the Australasian Information Security Evaluation Program (AISEP). It is now recognized on the Common Criteria Portal’s Certified Products List and considered an ‘Evaluated Product’-a category defined for technology procurements in the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM).

Used by government and enterprise organizations around the world, Blancco Drive Eraser sanitises hard disk drives and solid-state drives in PCs, laptops, servers and more, rendering redundant, old or trivial data completely irretrievable. Blancco File Eraser 8.2, which targets files and folders in live environments, was Common Criteria certified in 2017 through Sweden’s IT Security body, CSEC.

Driver Eraser’s certification is good news for agencies that need to comply with data sanitisation requirements outlined in various data protection regulations, including Australian and New Zealand Information Security Manuals, Australian Privacy Principles guidelines, the New Zealand Privacy Act and GDPR data minimisation and ‘right to be forgotten’ articles.

It is also positive for government data security and privacy requirements: the software allows data managers to remove information-including personally identifiable information (PII) or protected government data-from drives and devices before they are reused, resold, recycled or destroyed, protecting the organisation against unauthorized data access.

Blancco Drive Eraser 6.9.1 satisfies the EAL2 evaluation assurance level for media sanitisation products.