Claroty and Check Point Software Technologies Partner to Secure Industrial Control Networks

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced its partnership with Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. The technical alliance between the two companies gives enterprises and critical infrastructure operators the real-time cybersecurity and visibility they need to protect OT and industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber attacks.

This announcement follows the release of Check Point’s Internet of Things (IoT) Protect solution, which prevents IoT cyber attacks by adapting protections to any IoT or OT device across smart-office, smart-building, medical, and industrial environments. As one of Check Point’s technology partners, Claroty supports the discovery and classification of OT devices in a variety of verticals, giving Check Point customers an integrated end-to-end security solution.

The partnership is built upon an integration between Claroty’s Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Check Point’s IoT Protect solution. The aggregated security alerts from The Claroty Platform are sent to Check Point’s advanced IoT Protect Controller Manager, which sets the security policy that is enforced through Check Point’s Quantum Security Gateways™. Unification of security reporting allows organisations to see any threats to an application, process or network, providing a complete view across the enterprise and control networks.

Claroty improves the availability, safety, and reliability of OT assets and networks within industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure. Unlike niche solutions that are limited to passive-only OT asset discovery, VPN-based remote access, or IoT-oriented platforms that do not fully address all OT needs, The Claroty Platform provides comprehensive OT asset and network visibility, segmentation, vulnerability management, threat detection, risk assessment, and Secure Remote Access (SRA) capabilities—all within a single, agentless solution. This is all enriched by the company’s award-winning OT security research team and its expansive integration ecosystem.