Biometric Authentication Leader First To Win A Fourth Government Contract

March 2021 by iProov

That means that millions of Australians will soon be able to access digital government services online using face verification from iProov.

This marks the latest in a multitude of government contracts secured by iProov, including the Singapore Government for its national digital identity platform SingPass, the UK Home Office for the EU Settlement Scheme, and the US Department of Homeland Security for land border crossing.

The program will enable citizens to set up their myGovID digital identity using a simple face scan on their mobile devices, giving them access to a range of services including managing tax returns, accessing health services and applying for benefits.

This is especially relevant to the US, as a new bill passed in Dec. 2020 is directing the Department of Homeland Security to adjust its regulations to allow states to accept electronic forms of the documents required to obtain a Real ID-compliant license, rather than requiring people to bring those documents to an office. It also allows states to use digital photos of applicants already on file. States would have to ensure that any digital transmissions can be authenticated and that any attempts at identity fraud be detected and blocked, according to the bill.

Joe Palmer, President of iProov, said: “Australia’s new decision is crucial for States implementing the Real ID Modernization Act in the US. When they remotely onboard an individual to a digital identity, a government’s challenge is how to protect against impersonation and fraud. The key to preventing fraud is to assure genuine presence - is this online user the right person, a real person, right now? Australia is the latest government to deploy iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology to solve this problem, and we’re excited to work with other states to do the same.”