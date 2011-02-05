BioID liveness detection automates Digidentity’s identity proofing for British government service GOV.UK Verify

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

German biometrics company BioID and Dutch identity provider Digidentity, part of Solera Holdings, Inc., collaborate to offer a completely automated identity proofing process to the British government. Digidentity delivers state-of-the-art, certified identity solutions with high levels of assurance complying with eIDAS, KYC and AML regulations. For fraud prevention and automation, these are supported by the anti-spoofing liveness detection technologies from long-term partner BioID.

As a certified identity proofing service provider, Digidentity verifies over 20 million identities and their technology processes more than 300 million authentications a year. Offering remote identity verification for GOV.UK Verify, Digidentity enables the British public to access a wide range of governmental services online. Among other security features, facial recognition and biometric liveness detection by BioID are used for verifying the ID ownership and deterring fraud by presentation attacks. When validating identity online, a crucial and mandatory element to preventing identity fraud is to make sure the physical and digital person are genuinely connected. Digidentity’s trusted solutions streamline the process in real-time making human intervention unnecessary in most cases.

Scaling GOV.UK Verify identity proofing during COVID-19

COVID-19 has boosted the growing need of an autonomous solution to replace physical face-to-face governmental services. To maintain public administration, remote identity verification with high levels of assurance is required for a huge number of users. Within a few weeks only, Digidentity was able to scale up its service and now can onboard more than 400 UK identities per minute. BioID’s technology powered by its patented liveness detection allows for a fast and accurate service that can be accessed easily from any device within seconds. It only requires two selfies and an ID photo either retrieved via NFC technology, or captured using the mobile camera, to check the user’s presence in real-time and prevent identity fraud.

Next level eIDAS, KYC and AML regulatory compliance

Trust and security do not stop at on-boarding. As a certified Trust Service Provider (TSP), Digidentity offers a full range of digital identity services that are compliant with a variety of regulations such as KYC, 5AMLD and eIDAS. BioID’s integration brings the service to the next level by means of a frictionless, automated user journey throughout the entire identity lifecycle.